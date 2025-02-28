Some internet and phone lines still down rural in Derry & Strabane a month on from Storm Éowyn
At the February Full Council Meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Caroline Devine said that, while she appreciated that Storm Éowyn and its aftermath were “exceptional circumstances”, it was unacceptable that services in rural areas had not been repaired over a month later.
Councillor Devine said: “We have older people who are isolated, we don’t have mobile signal in those areas, people working from home and students who can’t access educational services.”
Cllr. Devine also raised concerns that attempts to get information from a service provider have not been successful.
“Communication has been exceptionally poor and I’m really disappointed and concerned with the response we’ve got.”
DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said the issue affected “our most isolated and vulnerable rural residents”, while UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said he had witnessed several downed lines on rural roads.
“You see lines down and they’re not being fixed,” he concluded. “These are on roads which are accessible, but they’re cutting off so many people.
“For many older people that vital line of communication isn’t there and hasn’t been there for quite some time, so it has to be addressed as an urgent matter.”
Roads were closed, trees felled and many homes left without power after Storm Éowyn buffeted Derry and Donegal in late January.
In a rare event, red weather warnings were issued north and south for what was one of the worst storms in living memory.
Andrew Balfour,
Local democracy Reporter.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.