Some traffic disruptions to be expected in Derry for Christmas light switch-on

Police in Derry are advising road users the annual Christmas Lights Switch-On and parade takes place in the city centre on Friday evening, 24th November.

The colourful Derry Christmas procession passes through the city centre last year. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS - 06

Assembly for the parade is at 6pm at Bishop Street car park, with a start time of 6.30pm. Participants will make their way towards Victoria Market car park via The Diamond, Ferryquay Street, Linenhall Street, Newmarket Street, Orchard Street and Foyle Street.

There will be some delays to traffic for the duration of the parade, which is estimated to last one hour.

Additional time should be considered for your journey.

