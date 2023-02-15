Mr Heaton-Harris was welcomed by the centre’s Chief Executive Officer, Marie Brown, who outlined the purpose and mission of the new service for victims of abuse. After a tour of the new custom-built centre, which includes nine new accommodation units, Mr Heaton-Harris met with staff and board members.

Marie Brown said: “This was a positive meeting. Mr Heaton-Harris took time to listen to the issues relating to domestic abuse and sexual abuse and the challenges facing organisations trying to support victims. He acknowledged our frustration about hold-ups caused by political inertia and the impact on serious issues, such as domestic abuse.”

Marie Brown added that the Secretary of State agreed to return to the Foyle Family Justice Centre next year to see the progress of the project.

Damian McAteer, Board Member; Marie Brown, CEO; Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris; Geraldine O'Hare, Board Member.

The Foyle Family Justice Centre, which opened last September, is the first of its kind in the UK and Ireland. It was officially opened in September 2022 and is described as a 'shining light' to people who are experiencing domestic abuse.

The model sees staff from all partner agencies physically located in the same building and working under one roof. This is designed to reduce the number of times victims have to recount their ordeal and the number of places they have to go for help. It also increases access to a wider range of support services for victims.

