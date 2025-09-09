Søstrene Grene hints at what shoppers can expect in new Derry store

Danish homewares brand Søstrene Grene has given some hints about what local shoppers can expect when they open their new store in Derry soon.

The brand is continuing its expansion across Northern Ireland with a new store pening in the Richmond Centre this autumn.

The store will introduce local shoppers to the brand’s Scandinavian design, stylish homewares and distinctive sense of hygge.

The Derry location is the latest addition to Søstrene Grene’s growing Northern Ireland presence, following the opening of the Craigavon store last year.

Inside Søstrene Grene.

Customers can expect a thoughtfully curated selection of homewares, kitchen accessories, craft supplies, soft furnishings and seasonal décor. The store offers unique Scandinavian designs that bring style and practicality to everyday living.

Designed to create a relaxed and welcoming shopping experience, the new store will feature Søstrene Grene’s signature labyrinth-style layout, soft lighting and classical music.

The brand said that every detail reflects the ‘Danish concept of hygge, encouraging customers to explore at their own pace and discover something that brings comfort, charm and a little everyday joy into their homes.’

Mikkel Grene, Group CEO and Co-owner of Søstrene Grene, commented: “We see great potential for Søstrene Grene in Northern Ireland and we are very pleased to be opening our newest store in Derry. The strong response to our existing locations shows how much customers here value Scandinavian design and the sense of hygge at the heart of our brand. This opening is another important step in our growth, and we look forward to welcoming even more customers to discover the little moments of joy Søstrene Grene can bring into everyday life.”

Candle and candle holder and tablescape.

Søstrene Grene now operates over 350 stores across 17 countries and is continuing its rapid expansion, with plans to open 100 new stores across the UK by 2027.

UK Partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, run Søstrene Grene stores across Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and the South of England.

Norma Jacob commented: “Derry is such a dynamic and creative city and the Richmond Centre is the perfect location for our newest store. We’re excited to bring something a little different to the local shopping scene, offering a store that feels calming, welcoming and full of discovery.”

Richard Power adds: “We’re excited to open in Derry and bring Søstrene Grene’s Scandinavian designs closer to the local community. Our stores offer thoughtfully designed homewares at affordable prices, so everyone can enjoy adding a touch of style and inspiration to their homes.”

The official launch date of Søstrene Grene, Derry-Londonderry, will be announced very soon.

To find out more about Søstrene Grene visit: https://sostrenegrene.com or follow them on Instagram: @sostrenegrene.