Spacious family home on the market in the Prehen area of DerrySpacious family home on the market in the Prehen area of Derry
A ‘spacious’ five bed, two bath property has come on the market in Prehen.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:10 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 10:11 GMT

24 Dunhugh Park is on the market with Oakland Estate Agents for offers around £375,000

The property listing reads: “This substantial detached property offers deceptively spacious accommodation including three reception rooms, spacious kitchen arrangement and five excellent bedrooms. There are also 2 bathrooms/shower rooms and large sunroom overlooking the rear garden.

"The property occupies a large mature plot with a large private rear garden in a very quiet cul-de-sac.

"Seldom does the opportunity arise to acquire such a magnificent property in a prime location and genuinely interested parties are recommended to view the property at an early stage.”

For more information, visit https://www.propertypal.com/24-dunhugh-park-prehen-londonderry/

1. 24 Dunhugh Park, Prehen

Spacious family home on the market in the Prehen area of Derry Photo: Oakland Estate Agents/PropertyPal

2. 24 Dunhugh Park, Prehen

Spacious family home on the market in the Prehen area of Derry Photo: Oakland Estate Agents/PropertyPal

3. 24 Dunhugh Park, Prehen

Spacious family home on the market in the Prehen area of Derry Photo: Oakland Estate Agents/PropertyPal

4. 24 Dunhugh Park, Prehen

Spacious family home on the market in the Prehen area of Derry Photo: Oakland Estate Agents/PropertyPal

