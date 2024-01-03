Spacious family home on the market in the Prehen area of Derry

A ‘spacious’ five bed, two bath property has come on the market in Prehen.

24 Dunhugh Park is on the market with Oakland Estate Agents for offers around £375,000

The property listing reads: “This substantial detached property offers deceptively spacious accommodation including three reception rooms, spacious kitchen arrangement and five excellent bedrooms. There are also 2 bathrooms/shower rooms and large sunroom overlooking the rear garden.

"The property occupies a large mature plot with a large private rear garden in a very quiet cul-de-sac.

"Seldom does the opportunity arise to acquire such a magnificent property in a prime location and genuinely interested parties are recommended to view the property at an early stage.”

For more information, visit https://www.propertypal.com/24-dunhugh-park-prehen-londonderry/

