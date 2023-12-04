Special Christmas promotions on offer in Derry and Strabane leisure facilities

Derry City and Strabane District Council have announced a special Christmas promotion offering discounted three month all inclusive membership packages for its leisure centres.

Foyle Arena

The limited time offer gives full access to all Council’s leisure centres for three months for a discounted cost of £85 for All Inclusive Membership or a concessionary membership for just £65.Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, said the deal was an ideal Christmas present for anyone aiming to improve their health and fitness for 2024. “The All Inclusive three month membership offers access to all our fitness suites, gyms and swimming pools across the Council area and includes free classes under the guidance of our dedicated team of fitness coaches.

“Unlimited access to all our facilities for less than £30 a month represents outstanding value for money and would be an ideal Christmas present for someone – the gift of better health and fitness!

“During my time as Mayor I have met so many people for whom getting more active and fitter has had a significantly positive impact on their lives.

“The New Year is a time when many of us commit to improving our lifestyle so there’s no better time to start your fitness journey with us.”

All inclusive members who sign up to the introductory offer will have access to over 100 classes and one to one training with coaches across all the leisure sites including the climbing wall at the Foyle Arena.

A membership offers access to Council leisure centres at the Foyle Arena, Riversdale Leisure Centre, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Templemore Sports Complex, Melvin Sports Complex and Brooke Park Leisure Centre.

Memberships are valid from the first entry and will run for three months consecutively from that date.

The offer is open until Sunday December 31st.