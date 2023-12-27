Special deliveries at Altnagelvin Hospital and SWAH as gorgeous Christmas babies are born

Santa may have been delivering presents, but there were some very special deliveries to local parents at Altnagelvin Hospital and South West Acute Hospital over the festive season as their bouncing babies entered the world.

The Western Trust issued a huge congratulations to the mums and dads who welcomed babies on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day at the South West Acute Hospital and Altnagelvin Hospital.

Baby boy Arthur Alan Adrian Foster, son of mum Katy and dad, Jonathan from Enniskillen was born at 09.51am weighing 3625g on Christmas Eve at SWAH.

Molly O Neill, weighing 10lb 2oz, was born at 3.49pm on Christmas Eve at SWAH to Carina Canavan and Ciaran O Neill from Clonoe.

Caoimhe Rose Tracey was born at 10.22am on Christmas Day at Altnagelvin Hospital to Laura and Patrick Tracey weighing 4010g (8lbs 14oz).

There were also special deliveries on Boxing Day at both hospitals.

A baby girl was born to Yasmin Hewitt and Joshua Gordon at 6am at the SWAH from Kilskeery weighing 7lbs 6oz.

A baby girl Solomia Shudiehova was born at 7:41am to Poliina and Serhii originally from Ukraine now living in Derry, weighing 7lbs 5oz.

The Western Trust also acknowledge its maternity services staff, who worked over the festive period.

A huge congratulations to all.

Pictures from Western Trust social media.

