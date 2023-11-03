Special recognition for Derry's Oakgrove Primary School at Frank Carson founded Integration Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Carson Awards were initiated by late comedian and Integrated Education supporter Frank Carson, along with his son Tony Carson, a successful entrepreneur, in 2008.

The awards are delivered through the Integrated Education Fund (IEF).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s theme was ‘What Integrated Education Means to Me’.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oakgrove IPSN pupils and teachers receiving their Carson Award from co-founder Tony Carson.. Photograph by Declan Roughan.

A Carson Award Showcase at Integrated College Glengormley recently gave Integrated pupils who have won a Carson Award the opportunity to show their creative projects. This gave Oakgrove IPSN an opportunity to display their artwork and also view the other winners of the Carson Awards 2023.

Paul Caskey, Head of Campaign, at the IEF said: “The IEF are delighted to be celebrating the 15th year of the Carson Awards. While the topic and themes of the Awards changes over the years, the quality never ceases to amaze.

"We want to congratulate Oakgrove Integrated Primary School & Nursery as the worthy winners of the ‘Special Award for Promoting Religious and Cultural Understanding’."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IEF also also thanked Tony Carson for his continued support for the Carson Awards, “which is a fitting tribute to the legacy of our friend and supporter Frank Carson”.

Oakgrove IPSN pupils, teachers, co-founder Tony Carson with host Jim Fitzpatrick. Photograph by Declan Roughan.

For more information on the Carson bursary programme and Carson Awards please see our websit e: www.ief.org.uk/our-work/grants/carson-awards/

Oakgrove Integrated Primary & Nursery School first opened its doors in Derry 31 years ago and is “a child-centred, all inclusive, integrated school that revolves around the achievement of each child’s potential- academically, socially, physically and emotionally”.

The IEF is an independent charity that targets financial support for the development and growth of integrated education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its stated aim is to “enable children to learn together in an environment that celebrates religious and cultural diversity, making integration, not separation, the norm in the Northern Ireland education system”.

"On the basis of parental demand we continue to support the establishment of more integrated school places, the transformation of existing non-integrated schools to integrated status and cross-community school initiatives that provide meaningful interaction between pupils, parents, staff and the wider community,” the IEF states.