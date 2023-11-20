News you can trust since 1772

Special screening of Christmas movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ at Derry's Brunswick Cinema

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Primary Care Multi-Disciplinary Social Work Teams supported by the GP Federation has announced it is to host a Christmas Movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ event on Thursday, December 14 from 1.30pm at Brunswick Cinema, Derry.
By Staff Reporter
Published 20th Nov 2023, 16:44 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 16:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shane Donnelly, Primary Care Multi-Disciplinary Team, Social Worker explained: “We are inviting people to come along to a special screening of the popular Christmas Movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ at Brunswick Cinema on 14 December 2023.

"This event is open to people in the local community who are experiencing loneliness or isolation.

"There is no admission fee and snacks are also included.”

Brunswick Cinema (file pic).Brunswick Cinema (file pic).
Brunswick Cinema (file pic).
Most Popular

Shane continued: “We will have information stands from voluntary and community groups as well as the opportunity for people to be sign posted to support services provided locally and to connect with other people in a warm and welcoming environment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are asking people to please confirm their interest in attending this event (there is no age restriction to attend) with their GP Practice Social Work Team by Thursday, December 7 2023 at the latest as numbers are restricted.

“Thank you to Brunswick Cinema for supporting this special screening. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this special event.”

Related topics:Western TrustDerry