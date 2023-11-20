Special screening of Christmas movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ at Derry's Brunswick Cinema
Shane Donnelly, Primary Care Multi-Disciplinary Team, Social Worker explained: “We are inviting people to come along to a special screening of the popular Christmas Movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ at Brunswick Cinema on 14 December 2023.
"This event is open to people in the local community who are experiencing loneliness or isolation.
"There is no admission fee and snacks are also included.”
Shane continued: “We will have information stands from voluntary and community groups as well as the opportunity for people to be sign posted to support services provided locally and to connect with other people in a warm and welcoming environment.
“We are asking people to please confirm their interest in attending this event (there is no age restriction to attend) with their GP Practice Social Work Team by Thursday, December 7 2023 at the latest as numbers are restricted.