Spectacular Sperrins to be showcased in new BBC series

The glorious Sperrin mountains are to be showcased in a new series on BBC next month.

The cricketing mecca of The Holm in Donemana and Butterlope Farm in the Glenelly valley are both set to feature in Chronicles of the Sperrins.

Narrated by actor Colin Morgan and filmed across four seasons, the series reveals the unspoiled heritage of these mountains which span 40 miles across the heart of Mid Ulster.

The Sperrins are steeped in history and legend, and this latest series of Chronicles features stories from people whose lives are rooted in nature and protecting this wild and beautiful landscape.

Rumesh Buddika at The Holm

Episode one begins in spring, with Annie and Vinny Mullan and their team of social farmers preparing for planting and lambing season in the Glenelly Valley.

At Mullaghcarn, Peatland Officer Rory battles the weather as conservation efforts are under way to restore boglands on the mountain side. In the Gortin Glens, walking guide Sean and his guide dog Bennie explore the woodland’s hidden history.

Lissan House near Cookstown was gifted to the community in 2006 and we meet the volunteers working to restore the estate to its former glory – including the 200 year old historic clock.

Across the countryside, abandoned rural houses are a constant reminder of the past. Glenelly Valley local Rose Mary has started a project to uncover the stories behind these homes and welcomes John and Lynn who have travelled from America to trace their ancestral roots.

Peatland Officer Rory at Mullaghcarn in the Sperrin Mountains

The Sperrins are an official Dark Sky area and the perfect location for photographer and night-sky hunter Martin McKenna to capture the Northern Lights at Beaghmore Stone Circles.

Summer has arrived and on Mullaghcarn, Sean and his guide dog Bennie lead the annual hike to the mountain peak, and later in the series the pair climb Bessy Bell to visit a Holy well believed to hold healing powers.

The Holm is the heartbeat of the cricket mad village of Donemana. For professional cricketer Rumesh Buddika who is visiting from Sri Lanka it’s the last match of the season, and he is hoping to help the Donemana team become the champions of the North West.

As the seasons continue the peatlands burst into life and in Creggan, Peatland Officers Rory and Bryan discover some surprising wildlife, while entomophile Dakota searches for unique insects on Glenullion Bog.

Sharon at Lissan House

As autumn and winter approach the volunteers are busy keeping Lissan House warm and dry. We also meet Lynne and her pilot husband Miller who take to the skies to view the Sperrins from above.

In the final episode the mountains are covered in snow, creating a winter wonderland and perfect weather conditions for adrenaline junkie and seasoned snowboarder Kieron.

Christmas celebrations are in full swing and Annie and Vinnie celebrate a busy and successful year at their Glenelly social farm, before the cycle of the seasons begins all over again.

Chronicles of the Sperrins is made by Waddell Media and starts Monday, March 3 at 8pm on BBC One Northern Ireland. The full series will also be available on BBC iPlayer.