Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Events run from October 31 to November 3, and registration is now open, says Halloween camp co-ordinator, Mary.

“We will have eight different workshops covering everything from Squishy Squashy Science to Gaming and Coding Adventures to Lego, cooking and baking, and creative stitching. There will be Spooky Halloween Fun and Games for younger children and Music, Movement & Art Camp for 5 to 8-year-olds,” says Mary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The guys in our Digital Creative Lab will be offer four sessions for the Halloween Break. These explore the wonder of coding and robotics, digital art and technology, game design, and science experiments. These interactive and hands-on sessions will allow kids to get creative and experiment together.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smiling girls at a recent Spraoi agus Sport baking event.

Mary was also delighted to announce they are holding a Halloween Fancy Dress Disco for children and teenagers with a disability and/or autism.

“Join us for a Spook-tacular Halloween Disco tailored to those with additional needs! Our Sensory Room will be available as a quiet room and we will have refreshments too. So, put on your scariest or silliest costume and join us for a night full of dancing, singing and treats.”

This event takes place on Friday, October 27 in unit 6, under Supervalu and advance booking is advisable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those aged 12 and under, the disco kicks off at 4pm and runs to 5.30pm. Parents must stay and siblings are welcome, says Mary.

“For ages 13 and up, it’s from 6pm to 7.30pm and we will have Special Needs Assistants support so parents do not need to stay.”

Bookings for these Halloween discos are at: https://spraoi-agus-sport.classforkids.io/term/632

Club Spraoi youth club for children and teenagers with a disability and/or autism is also running over Halloween.

“We will have sessions on Tuesday, October 31, Thursday, November 2, Friday 3 and Saturday 4 for Primary School children. For second level students, we will have sessions daily from Wednesday 1 to Saturday 4 November.

Contact Aine on 086 258 0083 to book.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spraoi agus Spórt are also running lots of activities for babies and toddlers from Saturday, October 28 to Saturday, November 4.

“We have everything from spooky messy play to sensory play to fancy dress and boogie bugs,” says Mary. “The breastfeeding group also meets on November 2 and the Public Health Nurse will be there for support and advice.”