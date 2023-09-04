“Over 120 children took part daily in our camps this year, including 80 children with special needs, and 50 Ukrainian children,” says CEO Helen Nolan.

“We got fantastic feedback from parents, who say the camps provided great entertainment and learning opportunities for their children. On a more serious note, access to low cost but high-quality activities took pressure off working families during the long school holidays.”

“We’d also like to thank all those who facilitated or led our summer camp activities – over 50 people in total. The camps covered everything from Surfing, Sewing and Stop Motion Animation, to Pottery, Pier Jumping and Parents and Toddlers session. It was our widest range of activities yet.”

Some of the girls during one of the baking activities.

She added: “We are proud that our summer camps are inclusive to those with disabilities because we offer one-to-one special needs support. Some families choose to holiday here so their children can access this support, which is a real plus for our region.”

Helen says the summer season got off to a great start with their first graduation ceremony for Digital Fabrication Certificate students.

“Almost 50 Transition Year students from Moville Community College and Carndonagh Community School completed an Open Course Network (OCN) Award in Digital Fabrication.”

“The course was run by our Digital Creative Lab and gave them skills in computer science, design, and product development. The certificates were presented by Inishowen Co-Op Manager, Gareth Whitmore, the Lab’s main sponsors and a proud Spraoi agus Spórt community partner.

Pupils from Moville Community School receiving their Certificates in Digital Fabrication: L-R back Jamie McColgan, Noah Cavanagh, Cillian Doyle, Cahir Mc Elhinney, Daithi Peto, Calum Tracey, Sean Googin, Aine Kelly (Digital Creative Lab), Gareth Whitmore (Inishowen Co-Op) L-R front Amy McGeedie, Aoibhín McIvor, Carys Hudner, Jara Schaufler

“We were delighted to take part in the presentation ceremony,” says Gareth.

“The Digital Fabrication course gave these students a real boost to their skillset for the modern workforce. We support the Digital Creative Lab because it works to address regional disadvantage by bringing digital skills to our rural community.”