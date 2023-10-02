Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spraoi CEO Helen Nolan says the awards are about excellence in the charity sector and a win would ‘show how much support we have from our community’.

“We are up against some leading national charities in these awards, which are run by Charities Institute Ireland,” says Helen.

“So, we need all the votes we can get before voting closes on Tuesday, October 10!”

Helen Nolan, co-founder and CEO of Spraoi agus Sport pictured in Carndonagh, Co Donegal. ©Lorcan Doherty

“We have come along way since we started out as a parent and toddlers group in 2010. Today, we are both a social enterprise and a registered charity and we run over 60 activities to suit all age groups and abilities. Over 700 people take part in our activities every week and over 100 people are involved in our work as board members, staff, special needs assistants, volunteers and facilitators.”

Helen says their mission is ‘to provide affordable and inclusive opportunities, activities and experiences for children and families’.

"We build for a better future by making a positive impact on physical and mental health and boosting the local economy.”

Since 2011, they have also secured over 22 awards and accreditations for their work. So why does this one mean so much? Helen says it’s about getting recognition for the work that goes on at local and community level in the regions.

“We believe rural areas area deserve as much as urban ones, and we’re committed to providing the highest quality of service to support our community. We also want to act as a model for other communities across the country to show them what can be achieved.”

Spraoi have been shortlisted in the Excellence in Charity Leadership category. To support them, go to this page https://www.charitiesinstituteireland.ie/pages/charity-excellence-awards . Then select ‘Vote Here’ and choose Helen Nolan, Spraoi agus Spórt, from the long list of finalists from all categories.