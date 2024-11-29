Spraoi agus Spórt is on a mission to purchase a wheelchair-accessible minibus that will provide essential transport services for individuals with disabilities.

Older people, and others in the Inishowen Peninsula for whom transport is a barrier to community participation will also benefit from the minibus. It will offer reliable and dependable transport for medical appointments, therapy sessions, recreational activities, and other trips.

Ahead of Giving Tuesday on December 3, Spraoi agus Spórt has launched a fundraising drive appealing to the public to donate.

Spraoi agus Spórt CEO Helen Nolan says the minibus will be a lifeline for many.

“A wheelchair-accessible minibus will be a gamechanger. We must make it happen and are appealing to the public to support the cause. Every contribution will bring us closer to our €10,000 goal.

" Your donation, no matter the size, will have a significant impact on the lives of those who need especially the children and young people with disabilities in our community.”

For 14 years, Spraoi agus Spórt has provided accessible services to children, young people, and adults across Inishowen. In 2023 alone, they proudly served 94 children and young people with disabilities. However, due to financial constraints, they could only provide transport for 10 of these individuals.

Matthew Friel (18) from Clonmany is one of the young people who has benefited greatly from the transport services of Spraoi agus Spórt.

Matthew Friel and Kealan Doherty on a bus hired by Spraoi agus Sport.

His mother Mamie said: "As a parent, I understand firsthand the difficulties and limitations my son faces because of his disability. Reliable and dependable transport options are a constant concern for us. The availability of a wheelchair-accessible minibus would bring us huge peace of mind and quite simply change our lives.”

Helen says a wheelchair-accessible minibus will extend essential support to many more families like Matthew’s.

“If you believe, like we do, that everyone deserves access to reliable transport, please be part of our transformative journey. Your generosity will transform the lives of many people living in Inishowen and especially people with disabilities, helping them live more independent lives. Regular, reliable transport will reduce social isolation and enhance the overall quality of life for these individuals and their families. By achieving our goal of €10,000, it will ensure that everyone in our community has the opportunity they deserve to thrive.”

Donations can be made online at: idonate.ie/fundraiser/spraoibus

Local businesses can also be part of the fundraising drive by partnering with Spraoi agus Spórt or making a donation. If your business is interested, you can contact Helen directly at [email protected].

“We welcome hearing from businesses of any size who want to make a lasting difference Together, we can build more inclusive communities across the Inishowen peninsula.”

You can stay updated on the progress of the minibus fundraising drive by following Spraoi agus Spórt on Facebook, Instagram and X. For more information, visit spraoiagussport.ie.

Spraoi agus Spórt is an award-winning social enterprise based in Carndonagh and provides services and activities for young families, children, young people, and adults that are inclusive of disability and/or autism..