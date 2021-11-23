Spraoi agus Spórt partner with HSE to transform disability services in Inishowen

James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Carndonagh, County Donegal. DER0716GS054

It will also oversee the transition of people with disabilities currently attending the James Connolly Memorial Hospital (JCM) in Carndonagh and Milltown House to a modernised, person-centred service that is aimed towards community inclusion and active citizenship.

The reform initiative is part of the government’s Service Reform Programme funded through the Service Reform Fund (Genio) which provides grant funding for projects that support people with disabilities to move out of institutions and away from segregated day services into a community-based environment. The investment focuses on improving the quality of care and the level of community participation of people with disabilities, as well as planning for residents to move into the community.

In Ireland, approximately 2,300 people with disabilities still live in institutions and 20,000 adults attend day services segregated from the community. This government reform initiative therefore aims to transform the lives of people with disabilities by promoting social inclusion and equality of opportunity in areas including work/employment based opportunities and placements, training, education, volunteering and social & recreational opportunities.

The partnership between Spraoi agus Spórt and the HSE has also led to the creation of three posts to assist in the transformation of disability services in Inishowen – Transition Coordinator, Community Access Facilitator and a CHO1 wide position of Social Buddies Coordinator. The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Monday 29 November 2021.

Chairperson of Spraoi agus Spórt Patricia Lee, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the HSE on this important initiative to fundamentally transform how we deliver services for people with a disability in Inishowen and support them in bringing about greater independence and positive change in their lives.

“Enabling and supporting local people with disabilities – many of whom, for example, will have lived most of their lives in larger institutions to move to their own homes – will undoubtedly be a complex and challenging process for all involved. However, I firmly believe that by working together with the HSE in a joined up way and in full collaboration with people with disabilities and their families, we can tackle these real and significant challenges, and in doing so assist many people here to live better and more inclusive lives in their community.”

Lisa McDaid, Service Reform Fund (SRF) Lead at the HSE, said: “It’s great to be working with Spraoi agus Spórt on this targeted and accelerated programme of change through the Service Reform Fund (SRF).

“Ultimately, through this ambitious initiative we are aiming to give people with disabilities throughout Inishowen greater control, independence and choice in terms of HSE funded disability services.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to encourage as many people as possible with relevant qualifications and experience to apply for the positions of Transition Coordinator, Community Access Facilitator and Social Buddies Coordinator. Indeed, all three roles are truly rewarding jobs which are all about creating the best possible opportunities for people with disabilities and helping them to achieve or realise their full potential.”