St. Brigid's Cross making and social gathering in Burt this Friday
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
CLG Beart is having their traditional St Brigid’s cross making and social gathering, music and refreshments this Friday, January 31 at 7pm in the clubhouse at Burt
The event is always a popular one and everyone is very welcome to go along on the night.
Attendees are encouraged to gather up their rushes now and they will be well dried out in time for that night. They are also asked to please also bring string, tape elastic bands and scissors.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.