St. Brigid's Cross making and social gathering in Burt this Friday

CLG Beart is having their traditional St Brigid’s cross making and social gathering, music and refreshments this Friday, January 31 at 7pm in the clubhouse at Burt

The event is always a popular one and everyone is very welcome to go along on the night.

Attendees are encouraged to gather up their rushes now and they will be well dried out in time for that night. They are also asked to please also bring string, tape elastic bands and scissors.