St Cecilia’s Girls complete Derry Fashion & Textile Design Centre’s Digital Programme

The pupils were tasked with designing and making their own shirts following a video tutorial created by the FTDC. The girls then presented their shirts at the school and explained why they chose the designs they did and how they dyed the fabric and made the garment, which year 8 pupils were modelling.

Lesleyanne McGrory, Art Teacher and Head of Year 8, was delighted that the girls were given the opportunity to complete the programme and is so proud of what they have achieved.

She said: “I am a textiles worker so I have experience of working with these techniques and materials but the girls haven’t so for them to be able watch a video and pause and start again as they needed to, it was great. We were there to help them but we tried to encourage them to do as much of it as possible by themselves. We did make it slightly more complicated by having them make their own fabric but that ties in with their coursework for their exams so it all helps.

“These girls have missed out on so much because of Covid and being at home. When they came back to school, they weren’t allowed to touch a sewing machine so we couldn’t do any sewing or batiking because it involves a lot of moving around and they would have been facing each other so that wasn’t possible. “This project created a bridge for what they missed and what they had yet to do because they had to figure out how to create a pattern from a drawing, they had to be able to repeat it and flip it over and use different half drops or quarter drops and make symmetrical and asymmetrical designs. It was trial and error for them and it was quite time consuming. There were mistakes and they had to rip things out and start again but they’re all finished and they all look amazing now.

“They all loved it and it was great to see the girls back doing something again after Covid.

Deirdre Williams, Business Development Manager of the Inner City Trust’s Fashion and Textile Design Centre said: “It’s so uplifting to see how hard the girls have worked. Not only did they followed the brief, but also went above and beyond. We set them the task of following eight tutorials and making a garment based off of the tutorials and they have all really enjoyed it but also found it wasn’t an easy task.

“The girls did themselves proud and they did the school proud. This project was funded by the North West Learning Fund through the Community Foundation Northern Ireland and it was driven by the Fashion and Textile Design Centre. We’ve really enjoyed integrating with the school and working with the pupils and staff to help where we can.

“This has really benefited areas of their exams that they need to be assessed on and I just love the fact that this project could be incorporated into their exam preparation. They’re all hoping to pursue a career in art in design and some of them want to pursue a career in fashion too. This is amazing because the fashion industry is huge and it’s employable and it’s something that is often overlooked in education. I think it’s very important that we bring that back.

