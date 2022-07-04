St Eugene’s Cathedral Choir launches new choral music scholarship scheme

Members of St Eugene's Cathedral Choir enjoyed an 'end of season' dinner at Bishop's Gate Hotel before their summer break.

A Company Limited by Guarantee has been established and, under the leadership of former headmaster Sean McGinty, it is currently completing an application to the Charities Commission NI for charity status.

A team of five choir members is working on pledges for funding, having already secured a set-up grant of £2,000 for each of the next three years from the Inner City Trust.

Recruitment will begin in late August for eight to ten scholars in education at post-16 level.

Led by Director of Music, Maghnus Monaghan, they will join their particular section – soprano, alto, tenor or bass – to be coached in the classical choral musical traditions which grace Sunday worship in St. Eugene’s.

The scholars will receive £120 per calendar month for attending Wednesday evening rehearsals and additional fees if they’re involved in other services, such as weddings and funerals, at which choral music is used.

Having ‘St Eugene’s Cathedral Choral Scholar’ on their CV will be a great advantage to the young people selected, and to sing within such a fine choir in a building of national importance will be an extraordinary experience.

The choral scholar scheme is not unique to St. Eugene’s. Similar schemes are used in many major churches across the British Isles to provide an amazing opportunity for personal and musical growth for young people. The choir and clergy of St. Eugene’s are extremely enthusiastic about the project, looking forward to its fruition in the early autumn and to the harmonious sounds which will emanate from the portals of this wonderful Cathedral.

