Today as England celebrates St. George’s Day it’s worth remembering it was our own Adomnán who first introduced the story of the Palestinian holy man to these islands.

Adomnán – alternatively known as St. Eunan – was probably born in the Mag Itha or Cenel nEnda territories that we now know as the Laggan of East Donegal around 624.

The saint is best known for his Vita Columbae (Life of Columba). He wrote the biography of his ancestor on Iona where he was Abbot towards the end of the 600s.

But it less well known that in De Locis Sanctis (On the Sacred Places), he became the first man on these islands to put pen to paper and write about ‘George the Confessor’.

The story of St. George was first recorded on these islands by Donegal’s St. Adomnán

The historian Denis Meehan estimated DLS may have been written in the summer of 686 when ‘the Columban monastery at Iona received a bishop from Gaul called Arculf who had travelled extensively in Palestine and the Holy Land’.

The arrival of the cult of St. George from Palestine occurred by happy accident it appears. Arculf, upon his return from the Levant, was shipwrecked on Iona and hospitably received there by Adomnán. They got to chatting and DLS was the result.

“The holy bishop Arculf, a Gaul by race, versed in divers far-away regions, and a truthful and quite reliable witness, sojourned for nine months in the city of Jerusalem, traversing the holy places in daily visitations.

"In response to my careful inquiries he dictated to me, Adomnán, this faithful and accurate record of all his experiences which is to be set out below. I first wrote it down on tablets: it will now be written succinctly on parchment,” wrote the Donegal monk.

He relates that Arculf heard of the story of the St. George, whilst he was staying in Constantinople.

‘Some well-informed citizens’, he writes, told Arculf how, in the city of Diospolis or Lydda in what was Syria Palaestina there was a house with a likeness of the ‘confessor George’ depicted on a marble column.

He goes on to provide details of how the column had become a shrine to the third century Christian martyr.

Adomnán thus popularised the story of St. George several decades before his Northumbrian counterpart St. Bede of Jarrow, who is credited as the first Englishman to tell the tale.

As it happens neither Adomnán nor Bede mentioned anything about dragons.

It’s believed this was a yarn brought back from Turkey and Georgia by Crusaders in the 11th century.

According to the Catholic Church George, whose name in Greek means ‘farmer’, was born to a Christian family in Cappadocia in Turkey around the year 280.

After moving to Palestine, he joined the army of Diocletian. When the emperor issued the edict of persecution against Christians in 303, George gave all his belongings to the poor and, in front of Diocletian himself, tore the document apart and professed his faith in Christ. For this he suffered terrible torture and was eventually beheaded.

Among the most ancient documents attesting to the existence of St. George, a Greek epigraph from 368 found in Heraclea of Bethany speaks of the ‘house or church of the saints and triumphant martyrs George and companions’.

Adomnán wrote his account of the saint some 300 years later.