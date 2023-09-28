St John's Ambulance

St John’s Ambulance youth units have been operating throughout Derry for over 30 years, educating young people in First Aid, Citizenship, Safety matters and more. They are a voluntary, uniformed organisation.

At the start of the new academic year, they are taking on new members. Badgers cater for 6-10 year olds and Cadets for eleven to seventeen-year-olds. Lisnagelvin Sett meets on Mondays at 6:45-8pm at Lisnagelvin PS; Richmond meets on Wednesdays 7-8pm at the Model P.S and; Pennyburn on Wednesdays 6:30-7:30 at Foyle Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate.

There are three Cadet Units in the City; Belmont meet on Wednesdays 7:30-9pm at Foyle Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate; Lisnagelvin meet on Mondays 7-8:15pm at Lisnagelvin PS and; Northlands meet on Wednesdays 7:15-9pm at Model P.S.

As well as learning first aid and going out on public duties, the cadets can also become involved in the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.