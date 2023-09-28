St John's Ambulance in Derry recruiting new members aged six and up
St John’s Ambulance youth units have been operating throughout Derry for over 30 years, educating young people in First Aid, Citizenship, Safety matters and more. They are a voluntary, uniformed organisation.
At the start of the new academic year, they are taking on new members. Badgers cater for 6-10 year olds and Cadets for eleven to seventeen-year-olds. Lisnagelvin Sett meets on Mondays at 6:45-8pm at Lisnagelvin PS; Richmond meets on Wednesdays 7-8pm at the Model P.S and; Pennyburn on Wednesdays 6:30-7:30 at Foyle Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate.
There are three Cadet Units in the City; Belmont meet on Wednesdays 7:30-9pm at Foyle Hub, Skeoge Industrial Estate; Lisnagelvin meet on Mondays 7-8:15pm at Lisnagelvin PS and; Northlands meet on Wednesdays 7:15-9pm at Model P.S.
As well as learning first aid and going out on public duties, the cadets can also become involved in the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.
To become a member the young person should go along to the meeting place of their choice and register their interest with the leaders.