St Joseph's Church in Derry begins their annual Novena on Monday
St Joseph’s Church in Galliagh will begin their annual Novena on Monday, October 23 at 7pm.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:59 BST
The Novena will take place every Monday for nine weeks in the run up to Christmas, with the final event happening on Monday, October 18. The theme of this year’s Novena is ‘Our Lady’s Fiat’ and, each week, a speaker will be reflecting on the Seven Sorrows, followed by a Candlelit Rosary, Adoration and Benediction.
St Joseph’s Church say everyone is welcome to attend.