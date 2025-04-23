St Joseph’s Derry students New York bound to prestigious Loukoumi Foundation Good Deeds Summit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven students from St. Joseph’s Boys’ School along with Principal, Mrs. Ciara Deane, teacher Mrs. Ciara McCallion and the school Manager, Ms. Melissa Grant left for America on Wednesday morning, bound for New York for six days where they will take part in the prestigious Loukoumi Foundation Good Deed Summit.

The seven Year 13 students will be in New York from Wednesday, April 23, returning Monday, April 28 – and include Tristan Doran, Jude White, Liam Collins, Harley Nixon, Kian Mitchell, Jordan Kelly and Callum Hughes who were all delighted to be told the good news recently by Principal, Mrs. Ciara Deane, who said: “These students have put in a lot of hard work throughout the year fundraising and are so deserving of this trip to the Big Apple!”

Excited for the journey, the teenagers said they were looking forward not only to traveling to the United States, but also to getting a chance to speak at a conference and having a day off to sightsee some of the best New York has to offer.

Based in America, the Loukoumi ‘Make A Difference’ Foundation envisions a future in which all children have the opportunity to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others.

OFF TO AMERICA!. . . Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal, St. Joseph's Boys School pictured with staff members Ciara McCallion and Melissa Grant and Year 13 students who will be heading to New York on Wednesday next for a six day visit to take part in the Loukoumi Foundation's Good Deed Summit. The students going are Tristan Doran, Jude White, Liam Collins, Harley Nixon, Kian Mitchell, Jordan Kelly and Callum Higgins. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

They encourage children and young adults to follow their career dreams and to make a difference in the lives of others through community service projects that mean something to them – all while having fun in the process.

As well as taking part in the summit, the students and staff have a busy itinerary which will see them visit the world-renowned United Nations building; travel around New York in the Loukoumi Good Deed Bus, call in to St. Patrick’s Cathedral where they will take part in an interfaith prayer service; stop off at a homeless project; and take in some sightseeing as well as a special visit to Broadway.

Principal, Mrs. Ciara Deane said the boys are looking forward to the six-day trip stateside but will also be working hard, learning and networking during their trip.

Mrs. Deane added that the opportunity to once again work with the Loukoumi Good Deeds Foundation had surpassed all her expectations.

OFF TO AMERICA!. . . Year 13 students who will be heading to New York on Wednesday next for a six day visit to take part in the Loukoumi Foundation's Good Deed Summit. The students going are Tristan Doran, Jude White, Liam Collins, Harley Nixon, Kian Mitchell, Jordan Kelly and Callum Higgins. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“I continue to see good deeds daily at school. The support that the boys show each is our culture and ethos. Sometimes in a busy environment we do not take the time to stop and fully appreciate the impact of peer support and the motivation that young people can give all staff.

“Indeed, the Foundation has witnessed the strong Catholic ethos in the school and the spirit of inclusion and celebration of difference that drives our vision of ‘Achievement For All,’” she said.

Teacher Miss Ciara McCallion, also travelling with the boys, and who has been involved in the project from its foundation, said: “Our students will share this experience with their peers upon their return to St. Joseph’s therefore inspiring and motivating them to get involved in making a difference to our school and community.”

The travelling party from St. Joseph’s will return early Monday, April 28.