St Patrick’s Day 2022: Music and Irish Stew in Cathedral Youth Club

The craic was 90 at they say during the Cathedral Youth Club’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Thursday as all celebrated the Patron Saint.

Two and a half hours of events saw a capacity crowd enjoy music with Damien McCabe and Jack McGoldrick as well as the traditional Irish stew, apple tart and cream or an optional ‘Famous’ 7-Piece Cathedral Youth Club Fry, followed by bingo with great prizes on offer.

The club’s director Jeanette Warke said she was delighted with the turnout and everyone had great fun and food to celebrate the day.

‘It was lovely to see so many turn up at the cross-community event on Thursday. We had it all – Irish stew, music and great craic. All age groups were represented and I’d like to extend a big thank you to our funders of the event.

‘A big thank you also to all the staff today who gave of their time to make it all such a success. It was a busy kitchen for over two hours serving up some lovely food and even my own apple tart and cream went down a bomb!’

Part of Thursday’s celebration also saw an artwork exhibition by the young people of the club on display upstairs with some fantastic pieces on display.

