Stardust fire vigil takes place in Dublin as inquest venue confirmed
A candlelight vigil has been held in Dublin to mark the 41st anniversary of the Stardust fire in which dozens of people, including a teenager from Derry, lost their lives.
Forty eight people died in the nightclub blaze on Valentine’s Day in 1981 - including Susan Morgan from Carnhill in Derry.
A venue has now been found to hold a fresh inquest into the tragedy, which is due to begin next month.
Relatives of those who died have welcomed news that the inquest will be held in the Rotunda Hospital.
More than 800 people were at the disco when the fire took hold and the average age of those killed was 19.
The Republic’s attorney general confirmed in 2019 that the application for a new inquest had been successful.
The application has been made by victims’ families after years of campaigning over the fire in Artane.
A tribunal, chaired by Justice Ronan Keane, was held in the year following the fire.
He concluded the cause was “probably arson”, which was contested by victims’ families.
In 2009, an independent examination into the tribunal reported there was no evidence to support Justice Keane’s finding that the fire was started deliberately near the ballroom of the nightclub.
In 2017, the families of the victims rejected the report of retired Judge Pat McCartan, which found no new inquiry into the deadly fire was warranted.
Susan Morgan’s family have, in the past, spoken of their hope “the truth will now be told”.
Terry Morgan, her brother, said the family hoped for truth and justice.
Susan’s death, he said, had been an “awful tragedy” and was “still such a sore for us all.”
Meanwhile, in Dublin, a memorial to the Stardust victims has been unveiled.
The event, at the Richmond Education and Event Centre, was attended by Taoiseach Micheal Martin.
The Richmond Hospital treated many of the victims on the night of the fire and the memorial is to acknowledge the connection with the hospital and give the families affected by the tragedy a place to visit in remembrance.