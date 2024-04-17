‘Stars have aligned’ to stage Eamonn Lynch’s first play ‘The Derry Yank’ in St Columb's Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘The Derry Yank’ will be staged at the iconic St Columb’s Hall on May 31 and June 1, the first play to be staged there for some time.

It will also be a first for Eamonn himself, who quipped to the Journal how he is a ‘70-year-old rookie’ with ‘The Derry Yank’ being his inaugural play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is certainly not a rookie writer, however, having experienced great success with his book ‘Get That Boy Home’ in 2021.

Eamonn Lynch's first play 'The Derry Yank' will be staged in St. Columb's Hall.

To see his words move from page to stage for the first time has been a particular thrill for Eamonn, who told how words ‘can’t explain’ how it feels.

‘The Derry Yank’ stars the very talented thespians, Maeve Connolly, Gerry Doherty and Pat Lynch and is directed by Michael Poynor, former Chief Executive of the city’s Millennium Forum and Head of Culture and Arts at Queen’s University, Belfast.

It centres on Martin Duffy’s return from New York after an absence of 45 years and is described by Eamonn as a ‘comedy with drama’, whose underlying themes include friendship, betrayal, renewal and forgiveness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Martin’s coming back to see an old friend, Kieran. But, something happened when he left on a ‘moonlight flit’. He’s coming back to deal with that as well.’”

St Columb's Hall.

The play, added Eamonn, came about in a ‘very innocent way’.

"My brother Pat Lynch, who is one of the actors, was talking to a friend of mine, Martin. He said a throwaway line to him, probably following on from the book, saying: ‘It’s a wonder our Eamonn wouldn’t write a play for me and Gerry, because we act so well together.’

"That started off a thought process in me’.

What began as a two-hander added a third person when Pat and Gerry were called up to act in the play ‘Beyond Belief’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pat asked me if I had ever thought of writing a third character. I often had, but thought they wanted a two-hander. Once we mentioned a third, Meave was the one I wanted. I saw her act along with the two of them in The Bog Couple and thought she was fabulous.”

Maeve was eager to work with Pat and Gerry again and plays a ‘powerful’ role.

After searching for the perfect director, Eamonn was delighted when Michael Poynor came on board. St Columb’s Hall was his ‘first choice’ of venue and he told how project director Anne Marie Gallagher ‘couldn’t have been more welcoming’.

St Columb’s Hall is very close to Eamonn’s heart and he said he feels as if the ‘stars have aligned’ to ensure The Derry Yank comes to fruition.

Rehearsals are currently underway and going very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eamonn teased how there are both ‘surprises and shocks’ in the play and while there is conflict within it, it is offset with much humour and banter and a fabulous local cast and crew.