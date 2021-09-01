Stars of Irish sporting world align in support for Danny Quigley

Video messages from football stars such as Shay Given, Damien Duff and James McClean were shared on the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum’s Facebook page after he completed his mammoth 10-day Triathlon.

Another local hero James McClean, who recently re-signed for Wigan Athletic, spoke in support of Danny and his efforts:

“Very best of luck today lad, ten Ironman in ten days is absolutely incredible and inspiring. Everybody’s behind you and best of luck on your last day. Go smash it lad.”

Stars of the sporting world have sent messages of support to Danny Quigley.

RTÉ sports pundit and ex-Leeds United midfielder John Giles gave warm words of support to the Derry man: “Hello Danny Quigley from the Bogside in Derry. 10 Ironman in 10 days. Legend! It’s the final day, best wishes, John Giles here.”

Damien Duff highly credited Danny from a pre-coaching session. The ex-Republic of Ireland player and coach said this: “How are ya, a quick message for Danny Quigley. Down in Dublin here, just about to go coaching. I just wanted to say a big congratulations on completing an Ironman everyday for ten days. I think maybe you’re on day eight, so make sure you do nine and ten. An absolutely amazing feat, you must be one fit man. All the very best, a big well done and I’ll see you down the road. God bless.”

Goalkeeping legend Shay Given gave warm words of praise: “I just want to congratulate Danny Quigley on ten Ironmans in ten days. All the way from the Bogside in Derry. I hope you make it back in one piece pal. I’m not sure how the body’s holding up but I just want to say well done and congratulations. Best of luck Danny.”

Ex Republic of Ireland player and manager Steve Staunton spoke wished Danny all the best: “Hello Danny Quigley from the Bogside in Derry. Ten Ironman in ten days. Absolute legend, fair play to you. Tomorrow is your final day. Well done, best wishes here from Steve Staunton.”