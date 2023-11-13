The author of a new book on John Hume will be in Derry this weekend at a special event at the Waterside Theatre.

Stephen Walker and Enda McClafferty

Stephen Walker who has just written “John Hume: The Persuader “ will be in conversation with BBC NI Political Editor Enda McClafferty on Sunday 19 November at 3pm.

The two journalists will discuss the new biography which combines over 100 interviews with many of Hume’s family, friends, and political rivals. It presents a revealing portrait of the man who was an MP, MEP and Nobel Laureate and includes unpublished interviews with Hume himself.

The book took Walker three years to write and during that time he visited Derry regularly as part of his research and spoke to many of Hume’s friends and contemporaries.

Stephen Walker

Speaking to the ‘Journal’, Stephen Walker said: “It is very exciting to be in Derry this weekend. I am really looking forward to seeing so many people who have memories of John Hume and stories about him and his wife Pat. John and Pat Hume are part of the Derry story and their story is truly remarkable. I am thrilled at being able to come to the city and talk about their lives and this book.

“The event on Sunday afternoon will be presented brilliantly by Enda McClafferty - a familiar face to many television viewers. I am really looking forward to a great afternoon of conversation and questions. So many people in Derry helped me with this book and I look forward to telling new stories about John Hume’s life and legacy. “

Walker’s book which is published by Gill Books was launched last month in Derry. It has received much acclaim in the press and has been featured on RTE, BBC and UTV in recent weeks. It has become a best seller and is one of the most sought after books in bookshops across Derry.

Stephen Walker is the author of four books. An award winning journalist, he covered the politics of Northern Ireland for over 30 years. He is a former BBC Northern Ireland Political Correspondent and worked as an investigative reporter for the Spotlight programme.

Stephen Walker's new book

Enda McClafferty is the Political Editor for BBC Northern Ireland and regularly appears on BBC Newsline and Radio Ulster.He is a former reporter and presenter with BBC Radio Foyle and he worked as a journalist with the Belfast Telegraph .

