Steps being put in place to signalise Derry's most dangerous roundabout

The safety steps being considered include the signalisation of the area to manage traffic flow. According to statistics obtained by the SDLP from the PSNI, the Clooney/ Caw Roundabout junction has the highest incident rate of collisions in the north. Last week,planning approval was granted for over 200 social housing units at the nearby Ballyoan development, further underscoring the urgent need for upgrade works of the road network.

Waterside Cllr Martin Reilly said: “I’m pleased that planning permission has been granted for over 200 social housing units at Ballyoan. The delivery of new homes in the Waterside area will be a significant boost for the local community creating construction jobs, new homes and play facilities for families. However, traffic levels are already significant at both the Caw and Gransha Roundabouts. I’ve been lobbying DfI Roads for several years urging them to address road safety concerns in the area.

“This new housing development will serve to exacerbate existing traffic levels. So it’s essential that steps are taken now to provide a better connected road network including the much needed signalisation of the treacherous Caw roundabout.”

Caw Roundabout. (DER0614PG072)

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said: “We know the impact the housing shortage is having on so many individuals and families languishing on social housing waiting lists. The level of need is acute in the Foyle constituency and the planned development, I hope, will make a substantial dent in the list, providing homes and security for hundreds of families.

“Last year the SDLP met with then Infrastructure Nichola Mallon on site at Caw Roundabout so that she could see first-hand that this area is crying out for safety improvements. I’m buoyed to receive confirmation from her successor, Minister O’Dowd that department officials have investigated the feasibility of implementing signals and a revised layout at Caw, and to learn that they continue to liaise with developers to explore the joint funding of upgrade works.