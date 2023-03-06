‘Stop Violence Against Women and Girls’ rally on International Women’s Day weekend

The rally will form up at Bishop’s Gate before marching to the Guildhall, for speeches from local activists Ellen Moore, Rosaline Callaghan, Claire Bailey, Beverly Viola, Taylor Simpson, Jennifer Clifford, Goretti Horgan and Ellen McVeigh.

The event will mark International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8.

A spokesperson stated: “All are welcome to attend this exciting and colourful event and the march and rally will be followed by an International Women’s Day Celebration in Guildhall square with stalls, poetry, music, and food.

Activists at previous demonstration.

"Our International Women’s Day theme this year is ‘Stop Violence Against Women and Girls’. That includes trans women and girls, women locally and globally, whether they are facing sexism, misogyny, racism, poverty, or state, sexual or domestic violence or street harassment as well as barriers to our reproductive rights.”

