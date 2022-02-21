STORM FRANKLIN: Watch as clean up operations under way across NW

Numerous areas across the north west have been affected by floooding on raods and trees being felled by the storm in Upper Galliagh in Derry and on the mountain road at Drumfries in Inishowen.

Emergency services and other agencies are currently working to clear debris after the third and most severe storm this week.

Motorists and pedestrians have been advised to be cautious today following widespread disruption overnight caused by Storm Franklin.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donegal County Council clearing away fallen tree at Drumfries on the Mountain Road.

There have been several reports of trees falling onto roads overnight, while many roads in the Waterside and other areas including have been affected by surface water making driving conditions dangerous.

Road users are advised that the traffic signals at the junction of Water Street and Foyle Embankment are out of service.

NI Trafficwatch states: “Drivers are advised to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until we can have these repaired.”

Part of the Upper Galliagh Road between its junction with Skeoge and Beragh Hill Road was closed last night due to fallen trees. In Coleraine the Belraugh Rd is also closed due to falling trees.

Donegal County Council clearing away fallen tree at Drumfries on the Mountain Road.

There was also power outages in several areas including Carndonagh in Inishowen overnight, with reports power has been restored to homes.

The PSNI said today: “It’s a rotten day out there thanks to Storm Franklin.

“Please be careful on the roads this morning, there are a number of trees down across the Derry City & Strabane areas along with various types of debris strewn about.

“It’s been a busy night for the various agencies involved in keeping the roads clear and our homes and businesses with electricity so be patient as work continues and report any obstructions you may come across.

“Keep the speed down and allow a gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front incase you need to take action.”

Police said there has been further disruption on the wider roads network across Northern Ireland this morning due to Storm Franklin. “Motorists are advised to exercise caution as high winds and rain can make driving conditions difficult.”

Donegal County Council have advised everyone to drive with extreme caution this morning.

“Motorists are being asked to drive with extreme care and allow extra times for their journeys during this continued storm period.

“Donegal County Council have pre-deployed sandbags in a number of high risk areas and further sandbags are in readiness if required. Roads service, Fire service and Civil Defence crews are at a heightened state of readiness in the event of local responses being required during this storm event.