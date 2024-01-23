STORM JOCELYN: New severe wind alerts for Derry & Donegal hours after Storm Isha passes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Storm Jocelyn is due to arrive here just hours after the worst storm to hit the region in years, Storm Isha, tracked eastward towards Britain.

Met Éireann has once again urged people to exert caution as it warns of further potential damage across the county.

Donegal is one of only three counties among the 32 to have been issued with an Orange warning, along with Mayo and Galway, at present, with Met Éireann forecasting that Storm Jocelyn will bring “very strong southwest to west winds with severe and damaging gusts.”

Damage from Storm Isha on Sackville Street yesterday. Photo: George Sweeney

The orange warning is valid from 6pm on Tuesday to 2pm on Wednesday, with a broader yellow warning bracketing this and coming into effect at 12 noon and lasting through to 5am on Wednesday.

Potential or likely impacts could once again see large coastal waves with wave over-topping, very difficult travelling conditions, more fallen trees, further damage to power lines.

Met Éireann has also cautioned that it could bring damage to structures which have already been weakened by Storm Isha.

Trees along the Foyle Embankment uprooted by Storm Isha. Photo: George Sweeney

Ireland’s weather body states: “Today will be wet and windy as Storm Jocelyn tracks to the northwest of Ireland. Very strong and gusty southwesterly winds will develop through the day, with the strongest winds in the west and northwest and gales on coasts.

"There will be widespread rain during the morning and afternoon, followed by scattered showers in the evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

"Strong winds continuing for a time Tuesday night with the very strong and gusty southwest to west wind easing overnight. Clear spells and scattered showers at first, becoming isolated as the night goes on. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Derry and the other five counties in the north, valid from 4pm today, Tuesday through to 1pm Wednesday.

It has cautioned people to expect “strong winds in association with Storm Jocelyn, leading to possible disruption to travel and utilities”.

The Met Office said some roads and bridges may close, often blocked by fallen trees and other debris, while there may be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and power cuts may occur.