Strabane police are treating theft of two wreaths as sectarian hate crime

Police in Strabane said they are investigating the theft of two wreaths from the Strabane Cenotaph on Derry Road in the town and said they are treating the theft as a sectarian hate crime.

The PSNI said that the theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 10pm on Sunday night, July 27, and 9.30am today, Monday July 28.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that the Police are appealing for information about this incident, which is currently being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

The police said that they are also appealing to anyone who was in the area, and noticed any suspicious activity, or to anyone who may have relevant footage, including dash cam, to contact police in Strabane quoting serial number CW 834 of 28/07/25.

Reports to the PSNI can also be made via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org