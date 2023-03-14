Aoibhin will be joining over 70 other acts in the Guildhall Square between 6pm on Friday, March 17 and 6pm on Saturday, March 18.

Aoibhin said: “ I’m a singer and play the ukulele and guitar. I’ve been involved with the Nerve Centre for the past year and when Martin McGill reached out to me, I thought it was a great cause and a great opportunity.”Since I play both ukulele and guitar, I try to include a lot of different songs that people will love but ones that I will enjoy as well.

"I played at the Walled City Market in November and that was amazing to be there for two hours and see everyone walking past. Everyone was really supportive and really nice.

17-years-old Aoibhin Stewart who will be performing in the Mayor's 24 hour Busk for Homelessness.

"I’m really looking forward to this and really excited to perform. I think it’s a really good way to bring everyone together. My friends Cora Harkin and Parker are both playing so I’m really excited to see them too.”

The 24hour Busk for Homelessness has been organised by Mayor Duffy to raise funds for the her dedicated charity this year, First Aid Housing and Support Services, a charity Aoibhin is passionately supporting.

"They have worked tremendously over the years in preventing homelessness and making sure families have the facilities to live independently so it’s really important. Homelessness itself is an underestimated issue in Derry, despite it not being as recognisable as bigger cities. We all need to do our part and to be more aware of it as a whole, too.”

The 24-Hour Busk will take place on St Patrick’s Day and will be a part of the overall Spring Carnival 2023 programme. The famous St Patrick’s Day parade will take place at 3pm, with street theatre, dance shows, markets, and even more music from 1pm until 5.30pm.