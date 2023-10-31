Clodagh Dunlop suffered from 'Locked In Syndrome' after a stroke

Clodagh Dunlop’s brainstem stroke when she was aged 35 and working as a police officer left her with locked-in syndrome. For almost three months, Clodagh was unable to move or speak. She could only communicate by blinking, but her mind remained completely alert and she was fully aware of everything that was happening around her. Eventually, Clodagh started to show some signs of recovery but had to learn to breathe, swallow, walk and talk again.

Clodagh is a guest speaker at Stroke Association NI’s first Peer Support Event as part of its STEPS Support scheme, which offers emotional support and counselling for stroke survivors, carers and relatives impacted by stroke. STEPS is designed to empower those affected by stroke who live in the north to develop emotional resilience, readjust to life after stroke and reintegrate into community life. The event will take place at St Columb's Park House, Derry, on Wednesday 8 November from 11am to 3pm.

Róisín O’Connor, Stroke Association NI’s said: “We are incredibly grateful to have Clodagh as our guest at this launch event. People see the physical effects of stroke but its emotional consequences can be often be even more devastating. The STEPS service aims to help people develop emotional resilience, readjust to life after stroke and reintegrate into community life.

“We often hear how isolated survivors and carers can feel. This event will give people a chance to come together for some learning, self-care and peer support, being with others who understand just how difficult the emotional effects of stroke can be. As well as the chance to hear Clodagh, there will be self-care talks, interactive workshops and tea and scones.”

The event is being held in partnership with Chest Heart and Stroke, for whom Clodagh is a community ambassador. The event, which is supported by the Community Fund, is free and anyone who would like to attend can register by emailing [email protected].