Featuring two exceptional women, Aoife Raleigh and Maria Corcoran, who have seamlessly blended their scientific prowess with circus performances, the show promises to be a memorable experience that sparks curiosity and wonder.

Aoife Raleigh, an engineer by profession, and Maria Corcoran, an environmental scientist, have embarked on an inspiring journey, transforming themselves into circus performers and unravelling the mysteries behind awe-inspiring acts. Witness their astonishing feats and learn the science behind seemingly impossible tricks, such as balancing a chair on your chin, juggling liquids, and eating fire.

In an engaging, fast-paced family circus performance, audiences will be treated to a dynamic showcase of juggling, acrobatics, and hula hoop artistry, all interwoven with scientific explanations. ‘StrongWomen Science’ aims not only to share scientific facts but also to ignite a passion for inquiry and creativity in the realm of science. The show welcomes all, with a particular emphasis on encouraging girls and young women to explore the captivating world of science.

Circus scientists Aoife Raleigh (an engineer(Orange)) and Maria Corcoran (a chemist(Blue)) reveal the scientific secrets behind their astounding tricks.

Dea Birkett, founder of Circus250 and visionary behind ‘StrongWomen Science’ said: "All sorts of people come along to our show and are surprised that science can be so much fun!

“By combining the wonder of circus performances with the accessibility of scientific principles, our show also highlights the value of learning from failures and the power of teamwork – values shared by both science and circus.

“We’re on a mission to bring the magic of circus to new places and introduce the world of science to those who may have never considered it before.

“Indeed, the impact of ‘StrongWomen Science’ extends beyond entertainment; it aims to inspire young minds, especially girls, to see a future in fields like engineering that might not have been on their radar previously.

“Importantly, if one girl or young woman goes away from our show and puts ‘engineer’ as an option on her career choices that she didn’t have before, that’s a success!”

Artlink Project Co-ordinator Martha McCulloch added: “We’re delighted to be supporting Circus250 and the Inishowen leg of their entertaining and enlightening shows.

“This is guaranteed to be a most enjoyable and engaging event for the whole family and is a brilliant way to enthuse children about science".

Don’t miss the unique opportunity to experience ‘StrongWomen Science’ on Sunday 3rd September 2023.

The first show starts at 1pm in Malin Head Community Centre . Tickets are available on Event Brite. https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/strongwomen-science-malin-head-tickets-696668753997The second show begins at 5pm in Clonmany Community Centre, with tickets also available on EventBrite. See, https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/strongwomen-science-clonmany-tickets-696663056957Tickets are priced at €5 for individual or €15 for a family.