Stroove waterworks completed in time for Christmas as mains replaced

Uisce Éireann has provided customers in Stroove in Inishowen with another reason to celebrate this festive season, with the successful installation of 4.5km of new water mains which to ensure a more secure water supply for the seaside town.

This significant project, which was completed in recent weeks, will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and will ensure a reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses in the area.

Crews replaced 4.5km of old water mains which were susceptible to regular bursts and high levels of leakage.

In response to high rates of leakage from the existing mains in the area, an extensive review of the network was carried out under the Water Mains Rehab Programme, which allowed Uisce Éireann crews to locate the source of the leakage and plan repair works.

The replacement works commenced last year and were carried out in planned phases to minimise the disruption to traffic flow and to reduce the inconvenience caused to local residents.

The works also involved laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers' property boundaries and connecting it to the customers' water supply.

Patricia Lowry, Programme Manager with Uisce Éireann, thanked the local community for their co-operation.

“As a result of these leakage reduction works, customers in Stroove and the surrounding areas are enjoying a more secure and reliable water supply.

"We were losing valuable clean drinking water underground and water is precious, so to have fixed the leaks and improved the network is a great result. The replacement of old cement mains results in significantly reducing the volume of drinking water lost underground through leakage," Patricia said.

The works were carried out by Farrans Construction on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

The Stroove project in Donegal formed part of Uisce Eireann's National Leakage Reduction Programme, and will help the utility to achieve its 2030 goal of a national leakage rate of 25%.

The National Leakage Reduction team has made strides since 2018, when the leakage rate stood at 46%.

Since 2018, Uisce Éireann has invested more than €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the national Leakage Reduction Programme.

Uisce Éireann is investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 - fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.