Stunning historic home for sale in Muff with direct access to Lough Foyle

This stunning ten bed property has been placed on the market in Muff, Inishowen, with direct access to Lough Foyle.

Kilderry House was built around 1770 by General George Vaughan Hart, a British Army officer who served during the American Revolution. Kilderry house remained in the Hart family for over 170 years until it was sold in 1944. The Hart family, known for their prominence as landowners and benefactors in the area, also constructed the nearby Church of Ireland building in 1737.

The house is situated on approximately 10.60 acres of land and offers direct access to Lough Foyle, providing stunning views of the lough and the surrounding landscape. The house is a spacious property, extending to approximately 503 square meters (5,416 square feet), with additional storage space in the basement. It features notable architectural elements such as 3 mts / 10ft high ceilings, sliding sash windows with working shutters, large fireplaces, original dado rails, picture rails, cornicing and ceiling roses. These original features have been well-preserved over the years, adding to the house's charm and historical significance.

Although it has served as a private family residence for the past four decades, Kilderry House being on the edge of a busy village offers potential to be used for commercial purposes, such as a boutique hotel / wedding venue or to a sympathetic development / commercial business, subject to obtaining planning permission. The property's expansive gardens, extending to the front, side, and rear, offer a picturesque setting for various events and activities. The front garden is a well-maintained lawn with scattered trees, while the side garden features fruit trees including apple, pear, plum, and cherry.

Living in Muff provides residents with the tranquillity of a rural setting while still being within close proximity to city amenities and attractions. The village itself has a vibrant atmosphere and offers facilities such as shops, restaurants, pubs, a local National School, and recreational facilities such as a multi-user games area and tennis courts. Additionally, the nearby City of Derry and Culmore Country Park are just a short drive away, providing further options for entertainment and leisure.

The Inishowen Peninsula is renowned for its breath taking natural scenery and serves as a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts. It offers access to the Wild Atlantic Way, a famous coastal driving route that showcases the region's rugged coastline and beautiful beaches. Hiking trails, water sports, and other outdoor activities can be enjoyed in the area, allowing residents to fully immerse themselves in the beauty of County Donegal and its surroundings.

In summary, Kilderry House is a remarkable property with a rich history, situated in a picturesque location enjoying direct access to Lough Foyle. Its distinctive architectural features, expansive gardens, and potential for commercial use make it a unique and desirable property in the area. Whether as a private residence or a commercial venture, Kilderry House offers residents the opportunity to appreciate the natural beauty of County Donegal while still being well-connected to nearby amenities and attractions.

