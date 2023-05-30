Stunning six bed property with garage for sale in Derry

A spectacular six bed property is for sale in Victoria Gate in Derry, which boasts five bathrooms and three reception rooms.

The property is on the market with Paul O’Keefe Estate Agents and the listing reads:

We are absolutely delighted to bring to the market this 'SHOW STOPPER' of a family home, with wonderful views across the city from every floor. Situated in the much sought after exclusive development of Victoria Gate.

Rarely does a property come to market with this standard of finish throughout, with no expense spared on every aspect of the property. The accommodation of this property is laid out over three storeys with six double bedrooms, 5fivebathrooms (four en-suites) and three spacious reception rooms which make brilliant use of the views across the city.

This beautiful property has an amazingly stocked mature south facing garden with a large variety of flowering plants and shrubs.

The property has also had cavity wall bead insulation fitted for excellent heat retention.

This property will not sit on the market for long and viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the true quality of this beautiful forever family home.

The asking price on this property is £550,000. For more information or to make an offer, visit www.propertypal.com/90-victoria-gate-lderry/836266

1 . 90 Victoria Gate, Derry Stunning six bed, five bath property for sale in Victoria Gate Photo: Paul O'Keefe Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . 90 Victoria Gate, Derry Stunning six bed, five bath property for sale in Victoria Gate Photo: Paul O'Keefe Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . 90 Victoria Gate, Derry Stunning six bed, five bath property for sale in Victoria Gate Photo: Paul O'Keefe Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . 90 Victoria Gate, Derry Stunning six bed, five bath property for sale in Victoria Gate Photo: Paul O'Keefe Estate Agents Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 16