Stunning six bed villa on the market in prime Derry location
A unique 6 bedroom period townhouse with adjoining 2 bedroom self contained apartment is now for sale in the Waterside.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 9th May 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:44 BST
Called Foyleview Villa, the six bed semi-detached property is located in Victoria Park and is open to offers over £650,000.
The property boasts many original features throughout, dual heating - solid fuel and oil fired and is nestled among mature landscaped gardens with stunning views over the city and River Foyle.
Viewing is by appointment only, contact Locate Estate Agents at [email protected] for more information.
