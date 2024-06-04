Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘We are Flossy which is a permanent jewellery brand’ state its founders, but what exactly is permanent jewellery?

Flossy was started by two Derry women, Meadhbh O’Hara and Áine McDermott who decided to take a risk and start their own jewellery brand and it has been paying off since, proving a huge hit at local markets. Indeed, the duo have sold out at ‘pop up’ markets in Foyleside and will be attending the forthcoming Stendhal festival.

The Journal got chatting to the entrepreneurs about their journey and to find out more about what is meant by permanent jewelley.

Áine said: “Basically it's a piece of jewellery without a clasp, it's welded together so it stays on.”

Flossy studios: On the left Áine McDermott on the right Meadhbh O’Hara.

Meadhbh continued: “It means you get a custom fit, you can pick any chain style and you don't take it off. You can wear it in the shower, it's wet proof all the rest. It just means you don't put fidgety jewellery on all the time, you are dressed all the time. People use it to make memories”

They see Flossy as more than just permanent jewellery however, they want it to be a tailored experience: “We give them prosecco and sweeties, more of a catered experience. That's the fun part of it and that's what it's all about really.

“We make it an experience. We take pride in our work and we want to make the best version of it.”

The brand isn’t just for women. They explained that a lot of men are giving Flossy a go in friend groups and with their girlfriends.

Aine from Flossy putting on a permanent bracelet for a customer.

The two got the idea from Instagram. “It's a fairly new idea, permanent jewellery, in the North there is only one other group. In Derry, we are the only ones doing it to this capacity. There's one other main person in Belfast doing it, funny enough we both launched around the same kind of time,” said Meadhbh.

It was a courageous and bold step, but their bravery is paying off as the two have been successful with their brand.

Meadhbh explained that they usually work off a ‘book-in’ system but one day they decided to do walk-ins. Expecting it to be a slow day, to Meadhbh and Áine’s surprise there was a queue up the street for their jewellery.

Meadhbh said: “I got there and there was a queue down the street, about 30 people waiting. People queued early to make sure they got it. I was like, ‘we probably won't be busy’.”

Flossy studios rings.

Continuing Meadhbh said: “The day we did the Square Market people were queuing for over an hour. People had to move their cars from their parking spaces because they were waiting too long. It's not like that every single time obviously, but it's nice to feel like we got it and people appreciate it.

“It seems to be getting bigger every time. We are attending Stendhal in July.”

Even whilst in labour, Meadhbh’s work was recognised by a midwife, who asked her “is that a Flossy bracelet?” Meadhbh said: “I didn't have it in me to say I made it.”

Finishing up they said: “We’re always on the lookout for new venues to pop-up at.”