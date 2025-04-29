Successful Derry jazz musician is set to come home to perform at the Jazz Festival
Joseph, who grew up in Derry, started his journey into music during his teenage years. He has played at every Derry Jazz Festival since 2010, first with Foyle College’s Jazz Band and later creating his own jazz fusion group, The Kashmir Krows.
The Derry artist said: “Derry’s a vibrant but tight-knit music community. Places like the Nerve Centre shaped my early experiences and gave me the determination to pursue a career in music professionally.”
Joseph continued his journey in London, where he graduated with a degree in Jazz Guitar from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in Greenwich.
“I met a lot of great students and tutors in my time there and getting to study with great musicians like Phil Robson and Bruno Heinen was a great experience. It is a great way to move to London and also afford yourself time to practice, so I'd recommend any young musicians in the city with an interest in jazz,” said Joseph.
A highlight of Joseph’s music journey was leading his trio in the world-famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, performing at their ‘Late Late Show.’
Looking towards the future, Joseph said: “I’m currently working on plans for my debut album, which I will be recording with my quartet. After the release, I will embark on a tour that will include dates both in London and across Ireland — something I’m incredibly excited to bring back to my home country.
“This year, I’ll be back performing at my beloved Bennigans Jazz Club in Derry, " said Joseph. “A venue that feels like home. I'll be playing there with my trio at 4 PM during the Jazz Festival, performing a mix of my own compositions and some jazz standards.”
Playing alongside Joseph will be Conor Murray on bass and Andrew McCoubrey on drums.
The free gig is set for 4 pm on Friday, May 2.
Joseph is also set to step in for the long-running soul band, ‘Mission Impossible’, which has multiple gigs across Derry during the Jazz Festival.
Lastly, Joseph added: “From growing up playing in school bands in Derry to performing at Ronnie Scott’s and beyond, my journey so far has been full of rich experiences, incredible mentors, and lots of hard work. I’m excited for what’s next, and I’m grateful for the support from the communities in both Derry and London who continue to champion live music and creativity.”
