The late Brian Hutton

Mr. Hutton, originally from Aberfoyle, had worked as deputy news editor of the Press Association (PA), and had contributed to the Belfast Telegraph, Daily Mirror and Irish Times, among many other publications, over a two decade career in journalism.

The highly-regarded reporter died suddenly on New Year’s Eve after taking unwell.

The St. Columb’s College old boy had been working right up until his death and one of his reports on the State papers appeared in the Irish Times on Saturday, the day of his tragic passing.

His friend Johnny Henderson said Brian had taken a walk out the back shore at Buncrana on the morning before he died.

“Little did we know as we set out from the Stone Jug on Saturday morning for a walk along your beloved Lough Swilly you were in your final hours.

"As fine a man and as great a friend as you will ever find. We'll miss you for the rest of our days Brian,” he said.

His cousin Laura Hutton, a Deputy Picture Editor at The Irish Times, said he had been a ‘big bro’ and an inspiration.

"Brian gave me Prince, The Stone Roses, the three chords anyone really needs and encouraged me to study photography. He had a skill of getting you to tell him things you didn’t want to. A born journalist and a great mucker. We’re broken,” she stated.

His death has sparked shock and sadness among his peers.

Freya McClements, the Northern Editor of the Irish Times, described him as the ‘best of journalists, colleagues and friends’.

Mary Minihan, the Derry-born Irish Times reporter, said: “So very hard to comprehend the loss of such a great colleague, friend and good-humoured Derry man. Thoughts with his family. Brian was the best of us. RIP.”

Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent with the Sunday Times, expressed shock at Mr. Hutton’s untimely passing, remarking how he was ‘so generous with his time and a great journalist’.

The PA photojournalist Niall Carson stated: “Anyone who knew Brian was enriched by his company. He was my friend, colleague, boss and in-law. We are all in shock at his sudden passing.”

Fintan O’Toole described Mr. Hutton’s passing as ‘desperately sad news and a terrible loss to Irish journalism’ and extended his ‘deepest sympathies to his family and friends’.

Seamus Dooley, Irish Secretary of the National Union of Journalists, said he was ‘shocked and saddened to learn of Brian Hutton’s death’ describing him as ‘a journalist of empathy and integrity’.

Sending his condolences to Mr. Hutton’s family, friends and colleagues he said he was ‘a professional to his fingertips, always a joy to meet’.

PA Ireland editor David Young said he was ‘a great journalist and a great man’ and that he was ‘proud to have counted Brian as a friend and colleague’.