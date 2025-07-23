Irish fast food restaurant chain Supermacs has said it will ‘continue to explore other options to bring Supermac's to the region’ after it recently closed its base in Foyleside.

The restaurant had been located within the Derry shopping centre’s Food Court area up until last week.

Speaking to the Journal, a spokesperson for Supermacs thanked its ‘outstanding’ Derry staff and customers.

“The decision taken to leave the property was due to internal plans by the Foyleside Shopping Centre not to invest in the development of the food court area.

"Supermac’s would like to thank our outstanding team and our customers for the many years of loyalty, memories and service. We will continue to explore other options to bring Supermac's to the region."

A spokesperson for Foyleside said while they could not comment on individual tenancy matters, their focus remains on delivering a vibrant retail experience for customers.

It is understood there are further plans for the Food Court space, although this has not yet been confirmed.

The Journal asked Foyleside about Supermacs’ comments regarding the food court area and we are awaiting a response.

Supermacs has over 100 restaurants throughout Ireland and over over 2,700 employees. The closure of the Foyleside Supermacs means they do not now have a restaurant in Derry.

Supermac’s was founded by Pat McDonagh, the company’s Managing Director and a school teacher by profession. After five years of teaching in Kilrickle, Co. Galway, Pat spotted an opportunity in Ireland’s quick-service restaurant business and decided to pursue it.