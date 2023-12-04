Supervalu and Centra donate £1,000 to Foyle Search and Rescue in Derry

SuperValu and Centra, part of Musgrave Northern Ireland, have awarded their first set of £1K donations through their £40K Big Community Giveaway fund to community groups across the region.

Foyle Search & Rescue volunteers Rossa Smallman (left) and Adrian McMenamin (right) visit Moran’s Centra Strand Road, where owner Donna Moran presents them with a donation of £1,000 as part of SuperValu and Centra’s £40K Big Community Giveaway.

Foyle Search and Rescue was one of the recent organisations to be awarded a donation. They are a registered, voluntary based charity, that search for people in need on the River Foyle.

Foyle Search & Rescue volunteer Dawn Grieve said: “This donation will mean a lot to the charity and will go straight to use in continuing the lifesaving work that we do whether it be to purchase equipment or maintaining training standards required. We are very thankful for this support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Desi Derby, Director of Marketing at SuperValu and Centra said: “We’re committed to supporting local now more than ever before. Our community organisations are working hard to make a positive impact, but they need our support.

“We’re delighted that Foyle Search and Rescue has received one of our 40 Big Community Giveaway donations which will help them make a real difference in their area. It’s just one way that we can help to support and give back in the communities where our stores are located.”

Applications are still open and SuperValu and Centra are encouraging customers to nominate organisations, charities and other not-for-profit groups that are making a difference in their communities.

Customers can nominate a local group or charity until December 8, by visiting their local SuperValu or Centra store, where they will be invited to scan a QR code and fill in their details online.

Applicants must demonstrate the difference the group has made in their community, why they deserve the funding and what the donation will be used for.

The initiative is sponsored by Ballygowan, Boyne Valley Group, Hartleys, Lucozade and Walkers and kindly supported by Musgrave’s retail partners.