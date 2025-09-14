Suspected drugs found at Derry house as man and woman arrested released on bail

Officers from Derry City & Strabane District Support Team have arrested two people following a search at an address in the city and a quantity of drugs being recovered.

Chief Inspector Pearce said: “Police conducted a proactive search of a property in the Clon Dara area of Derry / Londonderry on Friday, September 12, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

"Entry was gained and a quantity of suspected Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs with an estimated street value of over £2,000 were seized and taken away for further examinations.

“A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested on suspicion of various drugs offences.

“This is another example of the work carried out by officers from the Derry City & Strabane District Support Team, assisted by Officers from Neighbourhood Policing who continue to listen to concerns from the local community and keep people safe from criminal activity.

“We would encourage members of the public with information for any form of criminality to call us on 101. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

In an update issued on Sunday, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s arrested following a search at an address in the city by officers from the from Derry City & Strabane District Support Team on Friday, September 13, have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”