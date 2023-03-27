Detective Inspector O'Flaherty said: “The planned search was conducted in the Kildrum Gardens area.“A suspected firearm was recovered during the search. The firearm has been exposed to the elements and is in poor condition. It will be subject to further examination.“We understand the impact operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to maximise safety and minimise any disruption with any planned activity. Our primary focus is keeping our community safe."We are grateful for the continued support of local communities as we continue our work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity. We encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”