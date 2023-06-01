Suspected firearm, silencer and ammunition seized in Derry during anti-terrorism probe
Police said the suspected firearm, silencer and a quantity of suspected ammunition were recovered during searches in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.
The find came as part of an investigation into the New IRA, police said.
Component parts of pipe bombs and other Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), which are now subject to forensic examination, were also recovered, police said.
Two men, aged 36 years old and 59 years old, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 as part of the TIU operation, and as of Wednesday evening remained in custody.
PSNI Detective Inspector O’Flaherty described the seizure of these suspected munitions as “hugely significant”.
"We believe these would have been used in a violent attack on police with the aim of killing or, at the very least, causing serious injury.
“The fact that these items were found in a residential area also underlines the recklessness of those involved.”
Further searches were being carried out in the Ballymagroarty area, Det. Insp. O’Flaherty said.
"We understand and appreciate the disruption this will cause, but I want to reassure you of this - our presence in the area and activity we carry out is about keeping people safe. That is our priority.
“We will endeavour to work through this operation as quickly as we can, and we will keep you updated with any developments,” the detective inspector added.