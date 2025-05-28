Suspicious package which sparked Derry security alert 'a hoax device'

A suspicious package which sparked a security operation in Derry on Wednesday turned out to be a hoax hoax device, police have confirmed.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, PSNI Chief Inspector Cherith Craig said: "Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) examined the package, which was reported to us at around 10.15am. We can now confirm this was a hoax device.

"As we continue with our enquiries, I want to thank the public and, in particular, the local school community for their understanding and co-operation as we worked our way through this incident today.

"We know the public safety operation caused disruption and inconvenience, in particular for Ebrington Primary School and Nursery who, as a precaution, made the decision to close for the day.

Police at the scene on Wednesday.

"Please be reassured when these type of incidents are reported to us, we have a duty to investigate thoroughly and do all we can as public safety is of paramount importance."

No homes were evacuated and no roads were closed during the operation, and a cordon in the area of Heron Way with Nelson Drive was later lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote 414 of 28/05/25.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.