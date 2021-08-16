Swift actions save life of girl found unresponsive by Derry festival helpers

A sign at the entrance to the Gallaigh area of Derry. DER2107GS – 030

Galliagh Community Response (GCR) have confirmed that some of its members found the girl in a perilous state as they were assisting with the community festivities in the area on Sunday evening.

Naloxone - a medicine used by specially trained first aiders which rapidly reverses an opioid overdose -was used during the incident.

A spokesperson for GCR said: “Last night while assisting at the Galliagh summer festival, members of the GCR came across a young female who was unconscious and unresponsive. While attempting to support her they were made aware she had engaged in polysubstance abuse. Being aware of community supports in the area they quickly contacted the individuals that lived in the vicinity who were trained in the administration of Naloxone. These individuals arrived on scene and were required to administer Naloxone to this young girl to reverse the effects of the drugs overdose, before she was transported to hospital.

“These actions undoubtedly have saved this young girl’s life but unfortunately also highlight the major drug issues that are impacting on the young people in the area which need immediate support.”