The Bentley has redesigned their bar for a limited time along the theme of a House party.

The Bentley said that they wanted to create something fresh and exciting for their regular and new customers.

A spokesperson for the bar said: “The idea was to completely transform our middle floor space and bring a bit of that classic House party vibe into a bar setting. We wanted people to feel like they were walking into a whole new experience, not just another night out. Everyone loves house parties.”

To create the theme of house party the bar now features sofas, T.Vs and a bed.

The Bentley House Party, living room.

Although despite the redesign for the bar, the House party is a timed event. “We wanted to create a sense of excitement and anticipation. By running the House party for a limited time, it gives people a reason to come down and experience it before it’s gone. It’s all about making each night feel special and one-of-a-kind,” said the spokesperson.

The reactions to the House party have been incredible said The Bentley: “People love the energy and the new vibe we’ve brought to the place. It’s been great seeing so many people enjoying themselves and embracing the House party atmosphere.

"Initially, we knew it would be a risk when we first sat down to plan The Bentley House party, but we wanted to push the boundaries and offer something different. A lot of work and time went into this project, from the makeover to the event planning, which has thankfully paid off. The response has been amazing, and seeing it go viral on TikTok has been class. We're buzzing with how it’s turned out!”

With the positive reception the themed party house has received, the bar and restaurant said that they are planning more themed events. “The response has been fantastic, and it’s shown us that there’s a real appetite for unique, themed nights in Derry. We’ve got a few ideas up our sleeve and are looking forward to keeping things fresh and exciting.”

The Bentley is hosting the House party from now through to October 3.